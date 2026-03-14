Reigning MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF head to North Carolina tonight to face Charlotte FC at a sold-out Bank of America Stadium. While Miami looks to maintain its early-season momentum, Charlotte is searching for their first consecutive wins of the MLS 2026 campaign. However, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi's availability as the Argentine legend seeks his 900th professional goal, a feat only previously achieved by Cristiano Ronaldo. ‘Champions’: Donald Trump and Lionel Messi Meet for Historic White House Visit, Pic Surfaces.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami MLS 2026 Match?

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is expected to lead Inter Miami CF. The match offers the Argentine superstar a high-profile opportunity to reach the historic 900-goal milestone, following a midweek goalless draw in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has provided positive news regarding his veteran attacking duo. While Messi played the full 90 minutes against Nashville SC on Wednesday, Mascherano indicated that both the captain and Luis Suarez are available for selection in North Carolina. Lionel Messi Escapes Unhurt After Being Knocked Down By Fan During Pitch Invasion Between Inter Miami and Independiente del Valle Club Friendly Match (Watch Video).

Having netted three times already in the nascent stage of the MLS 2026 season, Messi remains the focal point of the Herons' attack. Interestingly, The Crown has held Messi to just one goal in their previous three regular-season encounters, aided by the form of Croatian goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina, who has maintained an impressive record at home, making the Argentina captain's task even harder.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).