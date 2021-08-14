Chelsea are all set to begin their Premier League 2021-22 season campaign by taking on fellow Londoners Crystal Palace on Saturday, August 14. The match is scheduled to be played at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London and has a start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Chelsea ended last season on a real high by conquering the Champions League title, beating Manchester City in the final. This season, they have started their preparations on the right track by winning the UEFA Super Cup against Europa League winners Villarreal a few days ago. Thomas Tuchel's side has also been bolstered by the key signing of Romelu Lukaku, who made a return to the Blues, signing for them for a club-record fee from Serie A champions Inter Milan. Although he is unlikely to feature in this match, having joined the club a few days ago, Tuchel's side, who are title favourites this season, possess a lot of depth in all positions to outclass The Eagles. Brentford 2-0 Arsenal, EPL 2021-22 Result: Gunners Lose Season Opener

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, would be playing their first Premier League match under Patrick Vieira, after the Frenchman joined them as head coach following Roy Hodgson's resignation from the position. He would be keen to getting off to a good start in the Premier League as a manager, although stopping this powerful Chelsea side wouldn't be easy at all.

When is Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at Stamford Bridge in London. The game will be held on August 14, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match on Disney+Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2021 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).