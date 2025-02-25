The race for the top-four finish in the English Premier League is getting intense with several clubs separated by just a point. Chelsea, one of the contenders for a Champions League spot, are falling behind at a crucial juncture with three defeats in their last five matches. The Blues head into their home fixture against Southampton this evening on the back of two straight defeats, putting manager Enzo Maresca under a lot of duress. Opponents Southampton are on course to be relegated with them being rock bottom. Their return to the Premier League has not gone down according to plan so far. Chelsea versus Southampton will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 1:45 AM IST. ‘Worst Performance’: Manager Enzo Maresca Reacts After Chelsea’s 0–3 Loss Against Brighton and Hove Albion in Premier League 2024–25.

Omari Kellyman, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, and Trevoh Chalobah are the players missing out for Chelsea due to injuries. Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill, and Marc Cucurella form the four-man backline for the Blues. Christopher Nkunku will lead the attack with Enzo Fernandez as the playmaker behind him. Moises Caicedo pairs up with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in a double pivot ahead of the backline.

Southampton have some injury concerns of their own with Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ross Stewart, Adam Lallana, and Ryan Fraser missing in action. Lesley Ugochukwu is not eligible to face his parent club. Paul Onuachu and Kamaldeen Sulemana will form the two-man forward line with Mateus Fernandes as the playmaker. Premier League 2024–25: Magic Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh Double Give Brighton and Hove Albion FC 3–0 Win Over Lackluster Chelsea.

When is Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea will take on Southampton in the Premier League 2024-25 on Wednesday, February 26. The Chelsea vs Southampton match is set to be played at the Stamford Bridge in London and it starts at 1:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. Fans in India can thus watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live telecast on the Star Sports Network. For Chelsea vs Aston Villa online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

JioHotstar, the official OTT platform for the Star Network, will provide Premier League 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans in India on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but will need a subscription for the same. Southampton need to start winning soon but the game against Chelsea may prove yet another stumbling block.

