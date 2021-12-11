Football legend Pele had been admitted to the hospital a few days due to treatment for a colon tumor. And Cristiano Ronaldo offered his words of support to the legendary footballer in an Instagram post by the Brazilian. In the post, Pele wrote that he was under chemotherapy following a colon surgery and said that it was an 'achievement' that he wanted to share with everyone. He further wrote that he was just getting ready for the holiday season!

Take a Look at the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pelé (@pele)

Ronaldo, while reacting to the post, wrote, "Força amigo" which translates to 'Stay strong friend'. Pele, in turn, responded back saying, "@cristiano obrigado meu amigo", which translates to English as "Thank you my friend." It was indeed heartwarming to see two greats of the game engage with each other on social media.

Ronaldo has had an average season so far with Manchester United. The Red Devils hired Ralf Rangnick as interim manager for the rest of the season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked following a series of poor results. The Portuguese also finished sixth in this year's Ballon d'Or 2021 rankings, with Lionel Messi winning a record seventh title.

For the record, Ronaldo had outscored Pele in terms of most goals for club and country earlier this year and in Manchester United's Premier League 2021-22 game against Arsenal, he struck a brace to get to 800 career goals.

