Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the Second Fastest Player to Reach 50-Goal Mark in the History of Italian Football

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been blazing guns since the start of 2020 and has been on a goal-scoring spree. In the last game against Fiorentina, he netted two goals and reached the 50 goal mark. With this, he became the second-fastest player to have reached the mark of 50 goals. The only player ahead of him is AC Milan’s Andriy Shevchenko who took 69 games to reach the feat. Whereas, Ronaldo took 70 games to reach the mark. Third, in line is Ronaldo who took 77 matches to reach the mark. Cristiano Ronaldo 35th Birthday Special: Here’s a Look at All Possible Records Juventus Star Can Break This Year.

Marco van Basten approximately took three seasons -83 games to get to the 50 goal mark. Central midfielder Michel Platini who played for Juventus brought up his 50th goal against Torino. The feat for the central midfielder came in from 84 games. Notably, all these players were in their 20s when they achieved this feat and the former Manchester United player is 35. Not very long ago, Ronaldo brought up his 35th birthday and was seen at his prime fitness.

In the morning, CR7 was spotted at Juventus Training Centre performing intense drills. The official account of the team shared the video on their social media account. Talking about Juventus, the team stands on number one of the Serie A 2019-20 points table with 54 points in their kitty. Facing a couple of losses in this season, Bianconeri has won 17 games out of 22. The remaining ones ended with a draw. Juventus will next take on Verona in an away tie on February 9, 2020. Ronaldo would be surely wanting to keep up with his goal-scoring spree.