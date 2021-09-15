Acts of kindness in sport are common and yet, not much talked about these days. And in one such incident, Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be the one with a very heartwarming gesture ahead of Manchester United's UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match against BSC Young Boys at the Wankdorf Stadion on Tuesday. While practicing free-kicks ahead of the match, he accidentally hit a woman who was on the sidelines of the ground. The ball grazed the bar at the top right corner and hit the lady with force, right on her hand. The Young Boys steward immediately fell to the ground and Ronaldo came out of the field to check in on her. He left to get ready for the match soon after. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores but 10-Man Manchester United Go Down to BSC Young Boys in UEFA Champions League 2021–22

See the video here:

Cristiano Ronaldo gesture after he unfortunately knocks down a steward with a shot before the game. You love to see this.❤️👏pic.twitter.com/U2lAuKFTPj — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) September 15, 2021

But that's not it. Ronaldo scored a goal, got subbed off and 10-man Manchester United eventually lost 1-2 to BSC Young Boys, their UCL campaign starting on a difficult note. But the Portuguese wasn't done yet and he walked up to the steward after that match and gave his shirt to her. That clearly did make her day! She was seen happy and smiling and this was one of the heartfelt and viral moments after the game. Despite Ronaldo scoring, Manchester United succumbed to a 1-2 defeat.

United would aim to bounce back from this demoralising defeat when they face West Ham in the Premier League this weekend. Ronaldo, who scored a brace against Newcastle last week, is one again expected to start and carry on his goal-scoring form.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2021 11:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).