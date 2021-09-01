Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United after 12 years was no less than a dream for the fans and also CR7 himself. In fact, the fans couldn't believe their eyes when Man United announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. As of now, Cristiano Ronaldo is busy with FIFA World Cup QUalifiers 2022, but he did pose in Man United colours and also was interviewed by the club. In this interview, he opened up about Sir Alex Ferguson's role in his comeback to the club after 12 years. Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Overwhelmed’ Since Announcement of His Manchester United Return.

Ronaldo said that he has always played an important role and the former manager of Manchester United is a father figure to him. "He's a father in football for me. CR7 further said that Sir Alex Ferguson taught him a lot over the years and has been there for him. "Obviously he has a big role because of the kind of relationship we have had. We keep in touch all the time," revealed Ronaldo. The official;l account of Manchester United shared the clip on social media.

Check it out below:

Ronaldo can't wait to get back to Old Trafford in United colours. The fans too are quite excited to have him back in Manchester United. Ronaldo is expected to debut against the Newcastle match in the EPL 2021-22 which will be held on September 11, 2021.

