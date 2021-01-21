Last night at the Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore, Juventus sealed 2-0 win against Napoli in the Supercoppa Italiana finals. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal of the match at the 64th minute and then at the dying minutes of the match, we had Alvaro Morata bringing up the second goal for the Bianconeri. Juventus won the match 2-0 and thereby clinched the Supercoppa Italiana Trophy. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 760th goal of his career and overtook Josef Bican. CR7 became the highest scorer of all time and with this net and took to social media to hail the team. Cristiano Ronaldo Nets 760th Goal During Juventus vs Napoli, Supercoppa Italiana, Netizens Hail CR7 as he Becomes Highest Goal-Scorer of All-Time (Check Reactions & Watch Video).

He took to social media and posted pictures of himself with the trophy. He also posted a picture of the team. He also captioned the snap as he hailed the team. "Very happy with my 4th title in Italy... We are back! This is the Juve we love, this is the team we trust and this is the spirit that will lead us to the wins we want! Well done, guys! Fino Alla Fine!," read the caption of the snap. Now, let's have a look at the social media post below:

The winning scenes have delighted fans from all over the world. The too had posted tweets reacting to the win and also Cristiano Ronaldo's name emerged as the top trend on social media.

