Cristiano Ronaldo has shared an adorable picture of himself with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on social media. The snap seemed to be from their recent visit to the Alpine town of Courmayeur to celebrate his girlfriend's 27th birthday. The Juventus star captioned the snap as, “Moments,” and had also used an emoji of a heart. In the picture, we see CR7 posing for a picture with his girlfriend with a lot of snow around them. The picture also had the visual of the snowmobile in the background. Cristiano Ronaldo Under Investigation Over Allegedly Breaching COVID-19 Rules After His Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Shares Video of the Couple Riding Snowmobile at Mountain Resort on Social Media.

Ronaldo’s visit to Alpine town had been in controversy it was said that the Juventus star had breached the rules of COVID-19. The area of Courmayeur was in the Orange Zone. Even Andrea Pirlo was asked about the alleged breached of COVID-19 restrictions to which he said that he controls the players only on the field. Andrea Pirlo during one of the conferences said, "Ronaldo had the day off, he can do what he wants in his private life."

Now, let's have a look at the picture shared by CR7 online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo had last featured in the Coppa Italia match against Inter Milan. Ronaldo could not score a goal in the game but his insane dribbling video went viral on social media. The fans were all praises for the Juventus star.

