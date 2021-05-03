Cristiano Ronaldo is known for shattering records one after another. So it would be safe to say that breaking records seems to be regular business for Ronaldo. Now, last night against Udinese CR7 has scored a couple of goals in the game and saved Juventus from the blushes. Not only this but with this, Cristiano Ronaldo also scripted a record as he topped the list for scoring the most number of winning goals in Europe's top five leagues. So far CR7 has scored 146 winning goals in his career. Udinese 1–2 Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Result & Goal Video Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Late Brace Completes Comeback Win for Bianconeri.

Last night Udinese hosted Juventus and within the first 10 minutes were leading the tally. At one point in time, it looked as if the hosts had walked away with the game. But at the 83rd minute Ronaldo converted a penalty into a goal and then exactly six minutes later, he netted a header and rescued the team from the crisis. Juventus dominated the possession for 59 percent of the match and the rest was held by Udinese.

Juventus took 14 shots out of which four of them ended up being on target. Udinese took eight shots out of which only a couple of them ended up being on target.

No player has scored more match winning goals in Europe's Top 5 league's in football history than Cristiano Ronaldo.(146)🐐 pic.twitter.com/CVCMj60gKi — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) May 3, 2021

With this Ronaldo has now scored 99 goals for Juventus and equalled the tally of Paulo Dybala. With this, Juventus is now placed on number three of the Serie A 2021 points table.

