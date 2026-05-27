Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano UEFA Europa Conference League 2025-26 Final Free Live Streaming Online

English Premier League side Crystal Palace face Spanish outfit Rayo Vallecano in the high-stakes UEFA Europa Conference League 2025-26 final. With both clubs competing in the first major European final in their respective histories, extensive global broadcasting plans have been finalised to ensure supporters can access free live streaming and television coverage. Aston Villa Crowned UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Champions, Villans' First European Title in 44 years.

Where To Watch Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano UEFA Europa Conference League 2025-26 Final?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 in India. Fans in India will have a live telecast viewing option for the UECL 2025-26 football matches on Sony Sports Ten TV channels.

Sony Liv, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Europa Conference League 2025-26 live streaming online in India. Viewers in India can tune in to the Sony Liv app and website to watch Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano live streaming online, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Adult Star Mary Rock’s 'Intimate' Proposal to PSG’s Matvey Safonov Sparks Viral Exchange with Wife Marina Kondratiuk Ahead of UCL 2025-26 Final.

Match Facts

Match Component Details Fixture Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Date Wednesday, 27 May 2026 Kick-off Time 8:00 PM BST / 9:00 PM CEST Venue Leipzig Stadium (Red Bull Arena), Germany UK Broadcast (Free) TNT Sports YouTube Channel / Discovery+ Spain Broadcast (Free) RTVE Play / RTVE Free-to-Air TV IND Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

Match Context

This fixture marks an unprecedented milestone for both clubs, who are chasing their first-ever continental silverware. Crystal Palace reached Leipzig after navigating a demanding knockout campaign, culminating in a 5–2 aggregate victory over Ukrainian side FC Shakhtar Donetsk in the semi-finals. Adding to the emotional weight of the evening, the match will be the final fixture in charge for Palace manager Oliver Glasner, who previously tasted European glory by winning the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022.

Rayo Vallecano have enjoyed an equally historic run under head coach Iñigo Pérez, advancing to the final by eliminating French side RC Strasbourg Alsace 2–0 on aggregate. Beyond the immediate prestige of lifting a European trophy, tonight's winner will automatically secure a highly lucrative position in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).