An unusual social media exchange has captured the attention of football fans ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. Matvey Safonov, the PSG goalkeeper, became the subject of a viral proposal from adult film actress Mary Rock, prompting a humorous and widely shared intervention from his wife, Marina Kondratiuk. PL 2025–26: Manchester United Clinch Champions League Spot As Kobbie Mainoo Secures 3–2 Win Over Liverpool.

Adult Star Mary Rock’s 'Intimate' Proposal to PSG’s Matvey Safonov

La actriz de cine para adultos Mary Rock publicó un mensaje dirigido al arquero del PSG, Matvey Safonov, prometiéndole “tantas noches apasionadas como atajadas” haga en la final de la Champions League. Incluso Mary Rock añadió que, si lograba mantener el arco en cero, le… pic.twitter.com/pV4jLdRVaD — Motivaciones Fútbol (@MotivacionesF) May 15, 2026

The 'Intimate' Proposal

The interaction began when Mary Rock, a high-profile adult performer and influencer, posted a video message addressing the Russian international. In the clip, Rock promised Safonov 'hot nights' for every save he makes during the PSG vs Arsenal UCL 2025-26 Final at the Puskás Aréna on 30 May.

Rock, who described herself as a PSG supporter, claimed the offer was intended to provide 'extra motivation' for the goalkeeper to maintain a clean sheet against the Premier League giants. The post quickly circulated across digital platforms, generating significant discussion among the Parisian fanbase.

Marina Kondratiuk’s Viral Reply

While Safonov remained silent on the matter, his wife, Marina Kondratiuk, chose to address the proposal with a dose of irony. Writing on the social media platform Threads, Kondratiuk mocked the notion of her husband engaging in "wild nights" during the competitive season. Marcelino Garcia Toral To Depart Villarreal at Season’s End Despite Securing UEFA Champions League Qualification.

'She has no idea that for him, a 'hot night' actually means solving crossword puzzles, watching the show What? Where? When?, and going to bed at 11:30 pm because he has to wake up early for training,' Kondratiuk wrote.

The off-field distraction comes at a pivotal moment in Safonov’s career. Since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Krasnodar in 2024, the 27-year-old has established himself as the club’s undisputed number one. He played a crucial role in PSG’s semi-final victory over Bayern Munich and was instrumental in their 2025 Intercontinental Cup success. Safonov is now preparing for the biggest match of his career as PSG aim to defend their European crown

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Marina Kondratiuk). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).