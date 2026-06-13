England's FIFA World Cup 2026 Preparations Rocked as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham's Boots and Team's Equipment Stolen in Kansas City

England's preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 have been dramatically disrupted following the theft of crucial team equipment, including match boots belonging to star players like Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, as well as official tournament footballs. The audacious heist occurred while vehicles were transferring gear from the squad's pre-tournament base in Florida to their designated training camp at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri. FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: USA Tops Group D After Opening Victory, Canada Draws in Group B.

The incident came to light on Friday, June 13, 2026, just hours before Thomas Tuchel's side was scheduled to hold their first training session in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon. The Football Association (FA) is now working closely with the Kansas City Police Department, who have already apprehended two suspects in connection with the theft.

Investigation Underway

Kansas City Police confirmed the arrests, stating, "Two subjects of interest were taken into custody pending further investigation." The FA has declined to comment publicly but is attempting to ascertain the full extent of the losses and retrieve the stolen items. Reports suggest that vital analysis equipment, manager Thomas Tuchel's whiteboards, and massage tables were also among the feared stolen goods, leaving staff scrambling to secure replacements swiftly.

This security lapse presents a significant headache for Tuchel and his coaching staff, who have meticulously planned England's bid for their first major silverware since 1966. Despite positive vibes from their acclimatisation camp in West Palm Beach, Florida, where England secured friendly victories against New Zealand and Costa Rica, the theft casts a shadow over their initial days in the host nation. FIFA World Cup 2026 Full Schedule in IST: Check Complete Football WC Time Table.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule for England

England, drawn in Group L of the FIFA World Cup 2026, will kick off their tournament next week. Their group stage fixtures are as follows:

Date Match Venue Kick-off (CDT) Kick-off (BST) Wednesday, June 17 England vs Croatia Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas 3:00 PM 9:00 PM Tuesday, June 23 England vs Ghana Boston Stadium, Foxborough 3:00 PM 9:00 PM Saturday, June 27 Panama vs England New York/New Jersey Stadium 4:00 PM 10:00 PM

(Note: Kansas City time is Central Daylight Time (CDT), which is UTC-5. British Summer Time (BST) is UTC+1, hence a 6-hour difference.)

The English FA remains hopeful that the swift action by law enforcement and their own efforts will mitigate the impact of this unfortunate incident as the team focuses on their opening match against Croatia next week. The stolen equipment is expected to be replaced promptly to ensure minimal disruption to the Three Lions' quest for World Cup glory.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 10:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).