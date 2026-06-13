FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: USA Tops Group D After Opening Victory, Canada Draws in Group B

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is officially underway, with the expanded 48-team tournament kicking off on June 11 across North America. As teams battle it out in the initial group stage, the race for qualification to the newly introduced Round of 32 is already heating up. With 12 groups of four teams, the stakes are higher than ever, as not only the top two from each group but also the eight best third-placed teams will earn a coveted spot in the knockout rounds. FIFA World Cup 2026 Full Schedule in IST: Check Complete Football WC Time Table.

Here's a look at the current standings as of June 13, 2026:

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Standings

The host nation Mexico has made a strong start, securing a 2-0 victory against South Africa in their opening fixture. South Korea also grabbed three points with a 2-1 win over Czechia, setting up an intriguing battle for the top spots.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Mexico 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 South Korea 1 1 0 0 1 3 3 Czechia 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 South Africa 1 0 0 1 -2 0

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Standings

Group B saw a 1-1 stalemate in its opening fixture, with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Canada sharing the points. Qatar and Switzerland are yet to begin their campaigns.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Bosnia-Herzegovina 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 Canada 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Standings

Group C is still awaiting its first match, with all four teams – Brazil, Haiti, Morocco, and Scotland – level on zero points.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Standings

The United States, one of the co-hosts, kicked off their tournament with a dominant 4-1 victory over Paraguay, placing them firmly at the top of Group D.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 United States 1 1 0 0 3 3 2 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Türkiye 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Paraguay 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Group E Standings

Group E, featuring Germany, Ecuador, Côte d'Ivoire, and Curaçao, is yet to see any action.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Standings

All teams in Group F – Japan, Netherlands, Sweden, and Tunisia – are poised to begin their World Cup journeys. Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Channel in India.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Standings

Group G remains wide open, with Egypt, Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand yet to compete.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Standings

No matches have been played in Group H, featuring Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and Uruguay.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Standings

Group I is set for action, with France, Iraq, Norway, and Senegal all on zero points.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Standings

Argentina, Algeria, Jordan, and Austria comprise Group J, with all teams yet to play.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K Standings

Group K is also awaiting its first set of fixtures, with DRC, Colombia, Portugal, and Uzbekistan.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L Standings

England, Ghana, Croatia, and Panama are the teams in Group L, with their World Cup campaigns yet to commence.

As the tournament progresses, these standings will evolve rapidly. Fans can expect intense competition, particularly with the new format allowing third-placed teams a route to the knockout stage, ensuring every goal and every point could prove crucial in the battle for progression.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).