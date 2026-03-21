Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Everton hosts Chelsea on 21 March 2026, in a significant Premier League encounter at the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. With the season entering its final stages, both clubs are desperate for points—Chelsea to solidify a top-four position and Everton to climb into the top half of the table. Premier League 2025–26: Ten-Man Manchester United Held to 2–2 Draw by Resilient Bournemouth.

How to Watch Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Everton vs Chelsea match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

In the UK, the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app. MS Dhoni is Massive Manchester United Fan, Reveals Former CSK Teammate Sam Billings

Match Fact

Category Details Fixture Everton vs Chelsea Competition Premier League 2025–26 (Round 30) Date Saturday, 21 March 2026 Kick-off Time 17:30 GMT / 23:00 IST Venue Everton Stadium, Bramley-Moore Dock TV Broadcast (UK) Sky Sports Streaming (India) Disney+ Hotstar Streaming (USA) Peacock

Everton vs Chelsea Team News

Chelsea arrive on Merseyside following a period of consistent form, having secured vital points in their recent London derbies. The visitors are expected to lean on their settled attacking unit, though fatigue may be a factor following their midweek European commitments.

Everton have made their new home a fortress this season, benefiting from the close-proximity seating and intense atmosphere. The Toffees' management has confirmed a near-full-strength squad, with only minor late fitness tests required for their starting centre-back pairing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).