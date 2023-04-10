A total of 16 teams, 11 teams from the Hero ISL along with 5 teams from the I-League divided into 4 groups is fighting for the prized Super Cup title in two locations across Kerala. As the actions of Group C begin, two matches are scheduled on Day 3 of the Hero Super Cup 2023 on April 10, Monday. In the second match of the day, defending champions FC Goa are set to begin their Hero Super Cup 2023 journey against Jamshedpur FC at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala. The match has a starting time of 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans who are looking for the live streaming and live telecast details of this match can find them below. Hero Super Cup 2023: East Bengal, Odisha FC Share Spoils in Group B Tie.

Both FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC didn't have a very encouraging season in the ISL. Jamshedpur FC failed to create any of the impact from their previous season, going on a serial losing streak and ending up at the second last position at the end of the table. Greg Stewart's loss this season, hurt them big and due to his absence, Chima Chukwu couldn't produce the same peformance that he did last season. The defensive organization of the team was vulnerable as well. They have lost the AFC Champions League play-off against Mumbai City FC as well and the Super Cup is the only opportunity for them to salvage something for the fans this season.

FC Goa, on the other hand, could not balance their offensive threat with defensive ability. They had a leaky defense this season despite the presence of quality Indian defenders like Anwar Ali and a solid defender like Feres Arnaut to support him. Brandon Fernades have been their regular creative outlet with Iker Guarrotxena and Noah Sadaoui being in form and posing regular goal threats. FC Goa is undefeated against Jamshedpur FC this season with one game ending in a draw and the other a 3-0 win for FC Goa. They will be gathering confidence from that and look to start the campaign with a win.

When Is FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Hero Super Cup 2023, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)?

FC Goa will be crossing punches with Jamshedpur FC in their first match of Super Cup 2023 on Tuesday, April 11. The match will begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala.

Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2022-23. The match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Hero Super Cup 2023 Points Table Updated Live.

How To Watch FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Football Live Streaming Online?

The digital rights of Hero Super Cup 2022-23 are with FanCode. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming of the FCG vs JFC match. They however will have to pay a subscription fee or take a match pass to watch this game.

