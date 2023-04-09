Kerala Blasters have opened their Super Cup 2023 points table with a victory, beating RoundGlass Punjab FC 3-1 in Group A match on Saturday, April 8. Another Group A match on Saturday saw Bengaluru FC playing out a 1-1 draw against Sreenidi Deccan FC. After these matches, Kerala Blasters find themselves in the top spot of Group A standings. The Super Cup 2023, one of the most anticipated tournaments, will see 16 teams in action, divided into four groups. Meanwhile, look at the Hero Super 2023 updated points table below. On Which Channel Hero Super Cup 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Domestic Football Matches Live Streaming Online?.

FC Goa are the defending champions of this trophy, having won the 2019 edition of the tournament, beating Chennaiyin in the final. The competition did not take place for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this time, it has returned with a bang. The whole tournament will be held in Kerala. The Super Cup 2023 will see 11 teams from the ISL and five from the I-League. Sreenidi Deccan FC, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, Aizawl FC and Gokulam Kerala FC earned their spots in the tournament through the qualifiers. Hero Super Cup 2023 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Premier Indian Domestic Cup Competition

Hero Super Cup 2023 Group A Points Table

Pos Teams P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Kerala Blasters 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 2 Bengaluru FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 3 Sreenidi Deccan 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 4 RoundGlass Punjab 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0

Hero Super Cup 2023 Group B Points Table

Pos Teams P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Aizawl FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 East Bengal FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Hyderabad FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Odisha FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Hero Super Cup 2023 Group C Points Table

Pos Teams P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 ATK Mohun Bagan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 FC Goa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Gokulam Kerala 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Jamshedpur FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Hero Super Cup 2023 Group D Points Table

Pos Teams P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chennaiyin FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Churchill Brothers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Mumbai City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 NorthEast United FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

(Important Abbreviations: Pos-Position, P-Played, W-Won, L-Lost, D-Drawn, GF-Goals For, GA-Goals Against, Pts-Points)

Teams that finish at the top of the points table will qualify for the semifinals on April 21. The second semifinal will be played a day later, with the all-important final on the 25th of April 2023 EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

