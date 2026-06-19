FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Mexico, Canada, England Surge, Argentina and Germany Dominate Early

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage has seen several dramatic shifts and solidifications in the points tables following the latest round of matches on June 18th and 19th, 2026. Mexico cemented their lead in Group A with a crucial 1-0 win against South Korea, extending their perfect record. Meanwhile, Canada's emphatic 6-0 demolition of Qatar propelled them to the top of Group B, while Switzerland also made a strong statement with a 4-1 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina. In Group L, England started their campaign with a decisive 4-2 win against Croatia, and Colombia topped Group K after a 3-1 triumph over Uzbekistan. Elye Wahi Barred From Entering Canada For Ivory Coast vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Game Amid Match-Fixing Investigation.

Here’s a look at how the teams stand across all twelve groups:

Group A Standings

Mexico continues its strong run, sitting comfortably at the top after securing maximum points from their two outings. South Korea holds the second spot, while Czechia and South Africa shared points in a 1-1 draw, leaving them tied at the bottom with one point each.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Mexico 2 2 0 0 3 6 2 South Korea 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 Czechia 2 0 1 1 -1 1 4 South Africa 2 0 1 1 -2 1

Group B Standings

Canada's explosive 6-0 victory over Qatar puts them at the top of Group B on goal difference, level on points with Switzerland who also had a dominant 4-1 win against Bosnia-Herzegovina. Both Bosnia-Herzegovina and Qatar are yet to register a win.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Canada 2 1 1 0 6 4 2 Switzerland 2 1 1 0 3 4 3 Bosnia-Herzegovina 2 0 1 1 -3 1 4 Qatar 2 0 1 1 -6 1

Group C Standings

Scotland leads Group C after their opening match, with Morocco and Brazil sharing a point each from their first fixture. Haiti currently sits at the bottom.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Scotland 1 1 0 0 1 3 2 Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Brazil 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Haiti 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Group D Standings

Both the United States and Australia started their World Cup campaigns with decisive wins, placing them at the top of Group D. Turkey and Paraguay will be looking for their first points in upcoming matches.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 United States 1 1 0 0 3 3 2 Australia 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Turkey 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4 Paraguay 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Group E Standings

Germany showcased an explosive start with a 7-1 thrashing, taking the top spot in Group E on goal difference. Ivory Coast also secured an important win, while Ecuador and Curaçao are yet to open their accounts.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Germany 1 1 0 0 6 3 2 Ivory Coast 1 1 0 0 1 3 3 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 Curaçao 1 0 0 1 -6 0

Group F Standings

Sweden leads Group F after a strong opening win. Japan and Netherlands shared points in their first encounter, while Tunisia aims to bounce back from an initial defeat.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Sweden 1 1 0 0 4 3 2 Japan 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Tunisia 1 0 0 1 -4 0

Group G Standings

Group G is tightly contested, with all four teams – New Zealand, Iran, Belgium, and Egypt – sitting on one point after drawing their opening matches. It promises to be an exciting group to watch.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 Iran 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Belgium 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Egypt 1 0 1 0 0 1

Group H Standings

Similar to Group G, all four teams in Group H – Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and Cape Verde Islands – are level on points after drawing their initial fixtures. Spain and Cape Verde Islands registered goalless draws.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 Saudi Arabia 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Spain 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Cape Verde Islands 1 0 1 0 0 1

Group I Standings

Norway and France have established themselves at the top of Group I after securing wins in their opening matches, with Norway leading on goal difference after a 4-1 win over Iraq. Senegal and Iraq currently occupy the bottom two spots.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Norway 1 1 0 0 3 3 2 France 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4 Iraq 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Group J Standings

Argentina started their World Cup defense strongly with a 3-0 win over Algeria, putting them at the top of Group J. Austria also secured a vital 3-1 victory against Jordan. Both Jordan and Algeria will be looking to make amends in their next games.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Argentina 1 1 0 0 3 3 2 Austria 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Jordan 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4 Algeria 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Group K Standings

Colombia leads Group K following their 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan. Portugal and Congo DR are tied in second place after their 1-1 draw, setting up an intriguing battle for qualification spots.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Colombia 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Congo DR 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 Portugal 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Group L Standings

England kicked off their campaign with a 4-2 win against Croatia, securing the top spot in Group L. Ghana also started strong with a 1-0 victory over Panama. Croatia and Panama will need to regroup quickly to stay in contention.

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 England 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Ghana 1 1 0 0 1 3 3 Panama 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 Croatia 1 0 0 1 -2 0

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 progresses, the group stage promises more thrilling encounters and dramatic shifts in the standings. Fans eagerly await to see which teams will secure their spots in the knockout rounds.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).