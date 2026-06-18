Elye Wahi Barred From Entering Canada For Ivory Coast vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Game Amid Match-Fixing Investigation

Côte d’Ivoire's highly-rated forward, Elye Wahi, will not feature in his team's pivotal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E clash against Germany at BMO Field (officially Toronto Stadium for the tournament) on Saturday, June 20, 2026, after being denied a visa to enter Canada. The 23-year-old striker's absence stems from an ongoing investigation in France into allegations of organised fraud and sports corruption. Elye Wahi, Previously Arrested Under Match-Fixing Probe, Features for Ivory Coast in FIFA World Cup 2026.

Elye Wahi To Miss Germany Clash

🚨COMMUNIQUÉ 🚨 La FIF apporte des précisions concernant Elye Wahi La Fédération Ivoirienne de Football a pris connaissance des différents articles et informations publiés dans la journée de ce mercredi 17 juin 2026 concernant l’international ivoirien Elye Wahi. À ce jour, la… pic.twitter.com/4z2Ah22vHW — Équipe Nationale de Football Cote d’Ivoire 🇨🇮🐘 (@equipenatciv) June 18, 2026

Wahi, born on January 2, 2003, who plays for Nice on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt, was arrested by French police on May 29, 2026, in connection with an inquiry into whether he deliberately received a yellow card during a Ligue 1 match against Metz on May 17, 2026. He was subsequently released after questioning, and no charges have been formally laid.

His inability to travel to Canada means a significant blow for the 'Elephants' as they prepare for a crucial second group stage fixture in the tournament co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Match Details: Germany vs Côte d'Ivoire

This Group E encounter promises to be a thrilling contest between two teams who both secured victories in their opening matches.

Detail Information Competition FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage Group E, Matchday 2 Teams Germany vs Côte d’Ivoire Date Saturday, June 20, 2026 Kick-off 4:00 PM ET (Toronto) / 8:00 PM UTC / 9:00 PM BST / 10:00 PM CET Venue BMO Field (Toronto Stadium), Toronto, Canada

Team Form and Group Standings

Germany showcased a dominant performance in their opening fixture, securing a resounding 7-1 victory over Curaçao on June 14, 2026, in Houston. Côte d’Ivoire also began their World Cup campaign positively, defeating Ecuador 1-0 on June 15, 2026, in Philadelphia. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 19): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups..

As it stands in Group E, both Germany and Côte d'Ivoire hold three points, with Germany currently leading on goal difference due to their emphatic win.

While Wahi's legal situation remains under investigation, the Ivorian team will need to rally without their 23-year-old forward as they face a formidable German side. This unexpected turn of events adds another layer of intrigue to an already highly anticipated World Cup fixture in Toronto.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).