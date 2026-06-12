FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 13): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups

Football fans are in for another exciting day as the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage heats up. On Friday, June 12, 2026, co-hosts Canada play their home opener, and the United States begin their campaign. Due to time zone differences, both matches fall on Saturday, June 13, 2026, in Indian Standard Time (IST). Matches will be broadcast globally, allowing supporters to follow all the action from North America. FIFA World Cup 2026 Full Schedule in IST: Check Complete Football WC Time Table.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 13)

Match Kick-off (IST) Venue Group Stage Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Sat, Jun 13, 12:30 AM Toronto Stadium Group B Group Stage United States vs Paraguay Sat, Jun 13, 6:30 AM Los Angeles Stadium Group D Group Stage

Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina: A Historic Home Opener

Co-hosts Canada will kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign at the Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada, facing Bosnia-Herzegovina in a Group B encounter. This marks a historic occasion as it's the first time Canada has played a FIFA World Cup match on home soil. The match, scheduled for 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, June 13 (Friday, June 12, 3 PM ET local time), will be a significant moment for the nation. FIFA World Cup 2026 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Celebrates Start of Football WC.

Canada enters the tournament looking to break a historical streak, as they have lost all six of their previous FIFA World Cup matches, scoring just two goals while conceding 12. Bosnia-Herzegovina, making their second World Cup appearance after their debut in Brazil 2014, secured their spot by surprisingly defeating Italy in a qualification match. Led by 40-year-old captain Edin Džeko (born March 17, 1986), who boasts 148 international appearances, Bosnia-Herzegovina is known for their threat from crosses and set pieces.

United States vs Paraguay: Group D Showdown

The United States will begin their World Cup journey on home turf at the Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, USA, taking on Paraguay in a Group D fixture at 6:30 AM IST on Saturday, June 13 (Friday, June 12, 9 PM ET local time). The two teams are familiar opponents, with the USA having secured a 2-1 victory in their last encounter against Paraguay in November 2025. The USMNT will be keen to start their tournament strongly in front of their home crowd.

Paraguay qualified for the global finals, returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2010. This match against the co-hosts presents a significant challenge for the South American side as they aim to make an impact in Group D.

With two captivating Group Stage encounters featuring host nations, June 13 promises to be a memorable day at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Be sure to tune in and support your favourite teams as they battle for glory on the global stage.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 09:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).