FIFA World Cup 2026 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Celebrates Start of Football WC

Google has launched a series of custom, interactive Doodles to celebrate the commencement of the expanded FIFA World Cup 2026. The main global artwork features an animated demonstration of a football volley, highlighting the precise timing and power behind the iconic airborne strike. Concurrently, regional variations have been deployed, including a specialised design tracing the historical evolution of the Mexican team's crest to mark the country’s role as an opening-day host. Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony in India.

Google Doodle Celebrating FIFA World Cup 2026

Google Doodle for FIFA WC 2026 (Photo @Google)

The celebratory graphics function as interactive hubs for international football fans. Clicking on the artwork redirects search engine users to a dedicated portal aggregating tournament insights. This tailored interface features automated schedules, group-stage standings, and live score tracking to accommodate the tournament's new expanded layout. FIFA World Cup 2026 Zee5 Plan: Fans Allege Streaming Partner Downgraded Device Limit After Subscription.

The digital celebration aligns with a historic tournament structure. For the first time, 48 national teams are competing across 104 matches, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The tournament launched on Thursday with Group A fixtures, including Mexico facing South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium and South Korea playing the Czech Republic in Guadalajara.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 08:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).