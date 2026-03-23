Inter Milan travel to the Stadio Artemio Franchi on 23 March 2026, to face Fiorentina in a fixture with significant implications for the Serie A 2025-26 title race. Simone Inzaghi’s side currently holds a narrow three-point lead at the top of the table over rivals AC Milan and Juventus. Fiorentina, occupying sixth place, are engaged in a tight battle for Champions League qualification and remain one of the few teams to have taken points off the leaders earlier this season. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Madrid Derby La Liga 2025-26 Match?.

Where To Watch Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Serie A 2025–26?

Fans worldwide are eager to catch the action. In the UK, the match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports. For viewers in Italy, the US, and Canada, DAZN holds the streaming rights. While official free streaming options are generally limited to regional broadcasters or platforms offering promotional free trials (such as FuboTV in North America), users travelling abroad often utilise a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to access their existing domestic subscriptions securely.

Match Fact

Detail Information Match ACF Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Competition Serie A 2025–26 (Matchday 30) Date Sunday, 22 March 2026 Kick-off Time 19:45 GMT / 20:45 Local / 01:15 IST (23rd March) Venue Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence Referee Marco Guida Current Standings Inter Milan (1st), Fiorentina (6th) Key Players Lautaro Martínez (INT), Moise Kean (FIO)

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Team News

Inter Milan arrive in Tuscany with a nearly full-strength squad, bolstered by the return of Federico Dimarco, who was rested during the midweek Champions League quarter-final victory. Captain Lautaro Martinez, who recently surpassed 150 goals for the club, is expected to lead the line alongside Marcus Thuram. The only notable absentee for the Nerazzurri is Benjamin Pavard, who remains sidelined with a minor calf strain. ‘Champions’: Donald Trump and Lionel Messi Meet for Historic White House Visit, Pic Surfaces.

Fiorentina manager Raffaele Palladino faces a late fitness test for star winger Albert Gudmundsson. The Icelandic international has been pivotal to the Viola’s European push but has been struggling with a muscular issue. If he is unavailable, Moise Kean is expected to shoulder the scoring burden, supported by the creative duo of Andrea Colpani and Riccardo Sottil.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 12:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).