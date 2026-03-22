The 181st Madrid Derby takes centre stage at the Santiago Bernabéu this Sunday as second-placed Real Madrid host Atlético in La Liga 2025-26. Trailing Barcelona by four points, Álvaro Arbeloa’s side must win to sustain their title charge. As always, all eyes are on French superstar Kylian Mbappe, who has been dealing with fitness concerns this year. Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois Sidelined for Madrid Derby; UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Availability in Doubt

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match?

Yes, Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has confirmed that Mbappe is fit and available for tonight’s high-stakes Madrid Derby. The French forward, who has been sidelined recently with a persistent knee injury, made a brief return as a substitute during the club’s midweek Champions League victory over Manchester City.

The 27-year-old has missed several key matches this month, even travelling to Paris for specialist treatment on a recurring knee issue. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2025–26 Match?.

However, speaking in Saturday’s pre-match press conference, Arbeloa dismissed any lingering doubts, stating that the forward has recovered well and will definitely play in the derby.

The Frenchman remains Real Madrid’s most potent attacking threat, having netted 38 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions this season despite his fitness struggles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).