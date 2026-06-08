Florentino Perez Secures Re-Election as Real Madrid President After First Election in 20 Years

Florentino Pérez has been re-elected as the president of Real Madrid, triumphing in a historic election that saw the club's members cast their votes in a contested race for the first time in 20 years. The 79-year-old businessman secured a commanding 65 percent of the ballots, extending his influential reign at the Santiago Bernabéu until 2030. The election, held on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at the Real Madrid City Basketball Pavilion, concluded with results being reported in the early hours of Monday, June 8, 2026. Pérez’s victory ushers in a new era highlighted by the anticipated return of Portuguese managerial icon José Mourinho and a bold strategy in the transfer market. Christian Eriksen Health Update: Denmark Player Conscious and Stable After Collapsing On-Field During International Friendly Against Ukraine.

Florentino Perez Wins Real Madrid Presidency

Discurso íntegro de Florentino Pérez tras ser reelegido presidente. pic.twitter.com/ucBkVUPS5L

— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) June 8, 2026

A Decisive Mandate

Facing challenger Enrique Riquelme, a 37-year-old businessman, Pérez’s win with 21,741 votes against Riquelme's 35% of the total 33,555 votes underscored the members' faith in his long-term vision. The election was called as a snap vote by Pérez on May 12, 2026, following two disappointing trophy-less seasons, a drought unprecedented since 2008-2010. This marked Pérez's eighth successful presidential campaign, having previously served from 2000-2006 and continuously since 2009, with his last five re-elections being unopposed.

The Return of 'The Special One'

Central to Pérez's re-election campaign was the high-profile pledge to bring José Mourinho back to the club as head coach. Mourinho, who previously managed Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013, is now expected to be formally announced on Monday, June 8, with Real Madrid reportedly paying Benfica a €15 million release fee for the Portuguese tactician.

Beyond the dugout, Pérez also outlined an ambitious transfer agenda, promising the signings of Liverpool center-back Ibrahima Konaté and Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries. A headline-grabbing commitment also included a club-record €150 million bid for a mystery player, widely understood to be Bayern Munich's Michael Olise, which is slated for Tuesday, June 9.

Challenger's Vision

Enrique Riquelme's campaign, while ultimately unsuccessful, provided a rare challenge to Pérez's dominance. Riquelme, a renewable energy executive, had based his platform on significant changes, including the potential appointments of Raúl González Blanco as sporting director and Jürgen Klopp as coach, alongside promises to sign star players like Erling Haaland. Riquelme's bid to address the club's perceived economic crisis and potential privatization sparked considerable debate among members.

The election marks a pivotal moment for Real Madrid, as Pérez now has a fresh mandate to implement his ambitious plans, aiming to restore the club's dominant form on the pitch and secure its financial future.

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