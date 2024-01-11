Sven-Goran Eriksson a Swedish football manager and a former player has revealed that he is diagnosed with cancer. Eriksson used to play as a right-back for his team and achieved major success in club management between 1977 and 2001, where he went on to win 18 trophies for clubs in three different countries such as Portugal, Sweden and Italy. Franz Beckenbauer, FIFA World Cup Winner As Player and Coach for Germany, Dies at 78.

The 75-year-old former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has revealed that he has a year to live in the "best-case scenario". In 2002 and 2006 Eriksson led England in the World Cup but lost both times at the quarterfinal stage. During his illustrious career of club management spanning four decades, he managed teams such as Manchester City, Roma and Benfica.

After collapsing unexpectedly Eriksson discovered that he had cancer, he went on to tell Swedish Radio P1. In February of the previous year, Eriksson declared that he would be making fewer public appearances due to his health issues. "Everyone can see that I have a disease that’s not good, and everyone supposes that it's cancer, and it is. But I have to fight it as long as possible," Eriksson told Swedish Radio P1. FIFA Chief Legal Officer Emilio García’s Visit Offers Support to Brazilian Soccer Confederation’s Embattled President Ednaldo Rodrigues.

"I know that in the best case it's about a year, in the worst case even less. Or in the best case I suppose even longer. I don't think the doctors I have can be totally sure, they can't put a day on it," Eriksson said on Swedish Radio P1. Eriksson also went on to say "It's better not to think about it. You have to trick your brain. I could go around thinking about that all the time and sit at home and be miserable and think I'm unlucky and so on."

