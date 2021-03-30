Portugal will travel to Luxembourg in their next assignment in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The encounter takes place at the Stade Josy Barthel on Wednesday (March 31). Cristiano Ronaldo’s men are coming off an astonishing 2-2 draw against Serbia, and they would be determined to get a win. Diogo Jota’s brace in the first half gave Portugal a handy 2-0 lead, but the hosts came back from behind and levelled the scores. The game ended in a controversial manner as Cristiano Ronaldo was denied a clear winner. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the LUX vs POR match can scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Field After Being Robbed off a Winning Goal During Serbia vs Portugal Match.

Coming to Luxembourg, they are coming off a 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland on Saturday. Gerson Rodrigues’s late strike awarded Luxembourg three crucial points. While the win would have boosted their morale, the head-to-head record won’t excite them much. In the 17 meetings between the two sides, Portugal have unsurprisingly emerged victorious 15 times. One clash ended in a draw while Luxembourg tasted win just once. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Luxembourg vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Luxembourg vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers match will be played on March 31, 2021 (Wednesday) at the Josy Barthel Stadium in Luxembourg City The game is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Luxembourg vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch live telecast of Luxembourg vs Portugal on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Luxembourg vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. Hence, fans can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Luxembourg vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

