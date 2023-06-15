India have been in sublime form in the Intercontinental Cup with wins over Mongolia and Vanuatu in their opening two games. These victories have guaranteed the hosts a place in the tournament finals and next up for them is a tie against Lebanon, their toughest test yet. The team has another agenda in addition to lifting the trophy, breaking into the top 100. The Blue Tigers are currently ranked 101st but another strong showing should lift them in the rankings which is a massive feat for them considering how the team was performing last year. Opponents Lebanon need a point to set up a rematch with India in the finals but the team will be confident of doing much more than that. India versus Lebanon will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar and Jio app from 7:30 PM IST. Intercontinental Cup 2023: Skipper Sunil Chhetri Applauds Enthusiastic Fans at Kalinga Stadium, Demands More Support During India’s Next Match Against Lebanon.

Sunil Chettri’s solitary goal was the difference against Vaunatu but the team created plenty of chances in the match which was a huge positive. Rowlin Borges started for Indian in the last game and did well and he should keep his place in the team. Sahal Samad could make his return to the playing eleven in place of Liston Colaco with India needing attack minded runners in the opponent box.

Lebanon started the campaign with a 3-1 win over Vanuatu but were held to goalless draw against Mongolia which came as a surprise to many. The front three of Hussein Zein, Karim Abed and Ali Sabeh are more than a handful for any opposition due to their ability to play quick one touch passing in the final third. Maxime Elias Aoun will need to be on top of his game in defence with the hosts set to dominate possession and carving out chances.

India vs Lebanon, Intercontinental Cup 2023 Tournament Football Match, Time and Schedule

India vs Lebanon will take place on June 15, 2023 (Thursday) with the football match kick-off time being 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The India vs Lebanon football match will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Sunil Chhetri Announces Wife Sonam Bhattacharya’s Pregnancy After Scoring Goal in India vs Vanuatu Match, Places Football As Baby Bump (Watch Video).

India vs Lebanon, Intercontinental Cup 2023 Tournament Football Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the match in India. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2/HD channel to catch the India vs Lebanon live action on their TV sets.

India vs Lebanon, Intercontinental Cup 2023 Tournament Football Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming online of India vs Lebanon on its website and mobile app. Fans will have to subscribe to get access to live content. Expect the game to end in a 1-1 draw which should be a fair result.

