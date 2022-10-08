The Indian Super League 2022-23, India's club football carnival is here and once again, fans would divide themselves to support the several teams and unite at the same time in celebration of the sport. The ISL has turned out to be one of India's most popular sport events and with every new edition, the level of football reaches newer heights. Hyderabad FC were the defending champions from last season as Manolo Marquez' side clinched their maiden title in an exciting final against Kerala Blasters. ISL 2022–23: With More Excitement Than Ever, Indian Super League Season 9 To Kick Off on October 7

The season started on October 7 with a thrilling encounter between Kerala Blasters and East Bengal in Kochi, in front of a packed stadium. In what turned out to be a riveting encounter where Kerala, who had made the final last year and came agonisingly close to lifting the title, beat East Bengal 3-1 to start this season on a high. The first match has set the tone for the remainder of the competition and fans can expect much more such encounters all season.

When Is Indian Super League 2022-23? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Indian Super League 2022 edition started on October 7, 2022, and the schedule has been announced till February 26. The tournament would be contested across different states in India. The matches will start at 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Indian Super League 2022-23 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports, just like other seasons, are the official broadcast partner for the Indian Super League 2022 season. Fans will be able to watch live telecast of the PKL Season 9 matches on TV on the Star Sports network channels.

How To Watch Indian Super League 2022-23 Live Online Streaming In India?

Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform for Star network, would be providing live streaming of the ISL 2022-23 matches. Fans can enjoy live streaming of the Indian Super League 2022-23 matches in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app but they would need to pay a nominal fee to watch the content.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2022 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).