Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union, MLS 2026 Free Live Streaming Online

Inter Miami are set to face Philadelphia Union tonight at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season continues. The hosts look to consolidate their position at the top of the Eastern Conference standings following a strong run of domestic form. Meanwhile, Philadelphia travel south aiming to secure crucial away points to climb back into the playoff positions after an inconsistent start to their campaign. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union MLS 2026 Match?.

Where to Watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC, MLS 2026 Live Streaming Online?

The match will be broadcast exclusively on a global scale via the Apple TV app through the MLS Season Pass. Unlike standard league matches, this historic fixture will not be available on traditional cable networks in the UK or US.

The match will be streamed live via the Apple TV app through the MLS Season Pass. While this is a subscription-based service, Apple TV frequently designates selected fixtures as Free Matches of the Week. Indian viewers should check the Apple TV app home screen prior to kick-off to see if this historic match has been made available for free viewing. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union MLS 2026 Match?.

Match Fact

Category Details Fixture Inter Miami CF vs Philadelphia Union Competition Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026 Venue Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Kick-off Time 19:30 Local Time / 04:30 IST (Monday) IND Live Stream MLS Season Pass (Apple TV app)

Team News

Inter Miami's coaching staff has managed player workloads heavily over the past week due to a congested fixture schedule. The Florida franchise continues to rely on its veteran attacking line to unlock disciplined defensive setups.

Philadelphia Union arrive with a virtually full-strength squad and are expected to deploy a compact mid-block system to counter Miami's fluid passing style on the transition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 02:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).