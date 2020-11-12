Liverpool confirmed that defender Joe Gomez underwent successful knee surgery on Thursday (November 12, 2020). The centre-back picked up an injury during a training session with England and had to be withdrawn from the squad. The 23-year-old was picked by Gareth Southgate for the upcoming international friendly against the Republic of Ireland and UEFA Nations League fixtures against Belgium and Iceland. England vs Iceland, UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Clash Under Threat Due to UK's New Travel Guidelines.

‘Liverpool Football Club can confirm Joe Gomez has today undergone successful surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee. The centre-back sustained the injury during a training session with the England national team on Wednesday. The issue was isolated to Gomez’s tendon, with no damage to any other associated knee ligaments,’ The Premier League club said in their official statement.

.@J_Gomez97 has today undergone successful surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee. The issue was isolated to Gomez’s tendon, with no damage to any other associated knee ligaments and Joe will now begin a rehabilitation programme with our medical team 💪 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 12, 2020

Liverpool further added that there is no particular date on which the 23-year-old defender will return to footballing action. However, the Merseyside club stated that the centre-back is likely to miss the majority of the season but could make a comeback before its end. Joe Gomez will begin a rehabilitation program with the Reds’ medical team, with the club staff monitoring his progress.

With the injury to Joe Gomez, Liverpool have just one fit defender in Joel Matip, who also returned from injury during the game against Manchester City. Star man Virgil van Dijk is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing a knee surgery while defensive midfielder Fabinho, who has been filling the spot, suffered a hamstring injury last month.

Rhys Williams, who played in the Champions League against Atalanta, and Nat Phillips, who took the field against West Ham, are likely to replace Joe Gomez in the Merseyside. Thiago Alcantara is the other high-profile player from Liverpool currently on the sidelines due to injury.

