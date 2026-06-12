Jose Mourinho Announced as New Real Madrid Head Coach Until 2029

Jose Mourinho is back at the helm of Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants officially confirming his appointment as head coach on a three-year contract running until June 30, 2029. The highly anticipated return of 'The Special One' comes 13 years after his initial departure and follows a challenging period for Los Blancos, who finished their 2025-26 campaign without securing a major trophy for the second consecutive season. Florentino Perez Secures Re-Election as Real Madrid President After First Election in 20 Years.

Real Madrid Name Jose Mourinho As Head Coach

The announcement was made on Thursday, June 11, 2026, with Mourinho set to officially commence his duties on July 13, 2026, coinciding with the start of pre-season training. He replaces Alvaro Arbeloa, who had taken over as interim head coach after Xabi Alonso's dismissal in January.

A Season of Disappointment and a Pledge Fulfilled

The decision to bring back Mourinho, aged 63, was widely expected after Florentino Pérez secured re-election as Real Madrid president earlier this week. Pérez had reportedly made Mourinho's return a cornerstone of his campaign, aiming to revitalise a squad that has struggled for consistency. The 2025-26 season saw Real Madrid finish behind domestic rivals Barcelona, who clinched the La Liga title with a decisive 2-0 El Clasico victory earlier this month. Furthermore, the record 15-time Champions League winners were eliminated from Europe's elite competition at the quarter-final stage by Bayern Munich, prompting a swift and decisive change in leadership.

Mourinho joins Real Madrid from Portuguese club Benfica, where he had guided them to a season on the brink of being unbeaten in the league, yet they finished third. Real Madrid paid Benfica a compensation fee of €15 million (£13 million) to secure his release.

Jose Mourinho's Previous Stint: The Stats

This marks Mourinho's second spell at the Santiago Bernabéu. His first tenure, from 2010 to 2013, was characterised by intense rivalry with Pep Guardiola's Barcelona and saw him deliver significant silverware. FC Barcelona Bids for UEFA Champions League 2028-29 Final at Camp Nou.

Competition Season(s) Result / Achievement La Liga 2011/12 Champions (100 points record) Copa del Rey 2010/11 Winners Supercopa de España 2012 Winners UEFA Champions League 2010-2013 Semi-finalist (three consecutive)

His previous stint also saw Real Madrid become the first club to reach 100 points in a La Liga season during the 2011/12 campaign.

Returning to a club he knows intimately, Mourinho faces the immediate challenge of integrating star players like Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappé, and Jude Bellingham into a cohesive unit and restoring Real Madrid's dominance both domestically and in Europe. The club's leadership is banking on 'The Special One' to bring his renowned winning mentality back to the Bernabéu.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).