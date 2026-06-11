FC Barcelona Bids for UEFA Champions League 2028-29 Final at Camp Nou

FC Barcelona has officially submitted its final bid dossier to UEFA, formally entering the race to host the UEFA Champions League Final at its iconic, soon-to-be-completed Spotify Camp Nou stadium. The submission, made on June 10, 2026, marks a significant step in the club's ambition to stage Europe's premier club football event. Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal Named La Liga Player of the Season for 2025-26.

The proposal was developed in close collaboration with the Barcelona City Council, the Government of Catalonia, and with the support of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), acting as the host and co-organising association. This comprehensive dossier includes all contractual, institutional, and operational requirements demanded by European football's governing body.

A Transformed Venue for Europe's Grandest Stage

The heart of Barcelona's bid lies in the extensively renovated Spotify Camp Nou. The stadium, currently undergoing a massive transformation as part of the Espai Barça project, is projected to be fully completed by late 2027. Once finished, its capacity will expand to an impressive 104,600 to 105,000 spectators, solidifying its position as one of the largest and most modern football arenas globally.

While the stadium reopened partially in November 2025 with a reduced capacity, all stands and VIP areas are expected to be fully operational by April 2027, with the new roof completed between summer and Christmas 2027. Barcelona views hosting the Champions League Final as the perfect opportunity to showcase the revitalized venue to a global audience.

The Bidding Process and Competition

UEFA officially launched the bidding process for the 2028 and 2029 finals on July 11, 2025, with associations required to register their interest by October 22, 2025. Following the submission of preliminary dossiers on February 4, 2026, the deadline for final bid submissions was June 10, 2026.

Barcelona faces stiff competition for the 2029 final, with Wembley Stadium in London also having submitted a bid. UEFA’s Executive Committee is expected to make its final decision and appoint the host association in September 2026. PSG Crowned UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Champions After Dramatic Penalty Shoot-Out Win Over Arsenal.

Key Dates in the 2029 Champions League Final Hosting Bid

July 11, 2025: UEFA formally invites applications for 2028 & 2029 finals.

October 22, 2025: Closing date for registering intention to bid.

February 4, 2026: Submission of preliminary bid dossiers.

June 10, 2026: Submission of final bid dossiers.

September 2026: UEFA Executive Committee to appoint host.

Historical Context and Future Ambitions

Camp Nou has a rich history of hosting major European finals, having previously staged the European Cup Final in 1989 and the unforgettable 1999 Champions League Final, where Manchester United famously secured a dramatic late victory over Bayern Munich. Hosting the 2029 final would mark a triumphant return for the event to Barcelona, 30 years after that historic night.

The 2029 UEFA Champions League Final is scheduled to take place on June 2, 2029. The club is hopeful that its meticulously prepared bid, coupled with the promise of a truly world-class venue, will persuade UEFA to bring the continent's most anticipated club match to Catalonia.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).