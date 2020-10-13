Juan Mata rejected a mage offer from Saudi Arabia to remain at Manchester United this summer, reports have stated. Mata, 32, was offered 20 Million Euros to move to the Saudi Arabia League but a club but the Spaniard decided against the move and decided to stay put at Old Trafford. Mata, who joined United from Chelsea in 2014, has a year remaining in his current United contract which will expire next summer. The playmaker has started the season well and produced two consecutive Man of the Match performances against Luton Town and Brighton in the 2020-21 League Cup. Manchester United, Manchester City Eye Mauricio Pochettino Amid Managerial Uncertainty.

Reports state a club from Saudi Arabia had offered the Spaniard 16 million Euros a season contract to leave United this summer but were turned down. They later returned with a bigger offer to seduce Mata and his agent Dad into making the move. But Mata once again turned them down and is eager to win a trophy with United before moving elsewhere. He was offered 20 Million a year contract the second time.

Mata, World Cup winner with Spain and a Champions League winner with Chelsea, has won trophies at every club he has played in. The Spaniard started with Valencia before moving to Chelsea in 2011 and eventually to Manchester United in 2014. Mata has so far lifted the Europa League title and a FA Cup and League Cup titles with the Red Devils.

The 32-year-old started the news season on a high and score goals in both of United’s Carabao matches against Luton Town and Brighton. He scored from the spot against Luton Town and followed it with a second-half strike against Brighton in a 3-1 win. But despite his consistent performances in the cup tournaments, Mata has failed to nail down a spot in the playing XI for the Premier League. He watched from the bench as United were thrashed 6-1 by Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League match

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).