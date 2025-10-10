Argentine legend Lionel Messi will visit India after 14 years. Lionel Messi last visited India in 2011 to play a FIFA friendly encounter against the Venezuela national football team at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will visit India from December 13 to December 15, 2025. The legendary footballer will visit three Indian cities (Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi). Lionel Messi's India Tour 2025 is scheduled to take place in three iconic stadiums. In Kolkata, the events will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 13. On December 14, Messi's India Tour programme will be held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. On December 15, the Argentine legend events are being organised at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Ahead of Lionel Messi's tour in India in 2025, there have been reports that the Argentine legend might be seen with a bat in hand. According to a report by the Indian Express, there could be a seven-a-side cricket match featuring Lionel Messi and Indian cricket legends Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. The seven-a-side cricket match between Messi, Kohli and Dhoni will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. On that note, take a look at how fans can purchase tickets to Wankhede Stadium to catch a glimpse of Lionel Messi.

How To Buy Tickets Online of Wankhede Stadium To Watch Lionel Messi During India Tour 2025?

Indian Fans, who are eager to watch Lionel Messi live in Mumbai, can purchase the tickets from the District (by Zomato) app and website. The booking for the Lionel Messi India Tour 2025 Mumbai leg has opened from October 8. Each user can purchase a maximum of four tickets. While purchasing the tickets, the user has an option to select their seats from multiple stands and lounges and can also select categories ranging from general access to exclusive hospitality boxes at the Wankhede Stadium.

The prices of each stand are:

HSBC Starstruck Lounge – Ajit Wadekar Stand (Level 4) - INR 14,750.

INR 14,750. Garware Pavilion – A to C (Level 3) stand - INR 8,850.

INR 8,850. Garware Pavilion – D (Level 3) - INR 8,850.

INR 8,850. Vitthal Divecha Pavilion – G to I (Level 1) - INR 11,800

INR 11,800 Sunil Gavaskar Pavilion – E (Level 2) - INR 7,670

INR 7,670 Sunil Gavaskar Pavilion – I, K, L (Level 1) - INR 9,440

INR 9,440 Sachin Tendulkar Stand – A to G (Level 3) - INR 7,080

INR 7,080 Sachin Tendulkar Stand – O (Level 2) - INR 8,260

INR 8,260 Sachin Tendulkar Stand – R, S, T (Level 1) - INR 9,440

(Note: Some stands are already sold out, and prices may vary during actual booking.)

Big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rohit Sharma are expected to join the Mumbai leg event of Lionel Messi, with the main event starting at 5:30 PM IST.

