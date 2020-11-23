A 19-member Barcelona squad, sans Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong, travelled to Ukraine for their UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group G match against Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday. Messi and De Jong were left out of the squad picked for the Dynamo Kyiv trip with coach Roland Koeman stating the pair were rested for the game. Barcelona are on a three-match winning streak in the UCL and lead Group G with three points ahead of second-placed Juventus. The Catalan giants have been in great form in the Champions League but have failed to carry the same in La Liga where they are 12th with only three wins in eight games. Lionel Messi, Frenkie De Jong Left-Out of Barcelona’s Squad for UEFA Champions League 2020–21 Match Against Dynamo Kyiv.

Barcelona shared a picture of Riqui Puig travelling with the squad and captioned the picture “On our way to Kiev!” Puig, who has been rumoured with a January move to Real Betis for more game time, has made only one appearance for the club this season. He could, however, be in line to make another appearance from the bench against Dynamo Kyiv.

Riqui Puig Travelling With Barcelona Squad

On our way to Kiev! 🛫 pic.twitter.com/ioE8U6SCoS — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 23, 2020

Barcelona started their UCL campaign with a 5-1 home win against Ferencvaros and followed it with a 2-0 victory at Juventus before beating Dynamo Kyiv 2-1 at home. They lead Group G with nine points and can secure a place in the UCL knockouts with a win in Kyiv. They will be desperate for a win after the loss to Atletico Madrid in the weekend.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 09:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).