Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Manchester City face Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium today in the final round of the 2025–26 Premier League season. While Manchester City's recent 1-1 draw with Bournemouth mathematically ended their title defense, confirming Arsenal as league champions, this fixture carries immense emotional significance. It marks the final home game for manager Pep Guardiola, who will depart the club at the end of the season after an illustrious decade-long tenure. Pep Guardiola Steps Down as Manchester City Manager After Historic 10 Years.

Where to Watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025–26 in India?

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Manchester City vs Aston Villa match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

In the UK, the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app. Manchester City to Rename Etihad Stadium's North Stand in Honour of Pep Guardiola.

Match Fact

Detail Manchester City F.C. Aston Villa F.C. Current Position 2nd (78 points) 4th (62 points) League Record (P37) 23W - 9D - 5L 18W - 8D - 11L Recent Result Bournemouth 1–1 Man City Aston Villa 3–0 Freiburg (UEL) UK Television & Stream Sky Sports Action / NOW TV / Sky Go Sky Sports Action / NOW TV / Sky Go IND Television & Streaming Star Sports Select / Jio Hotstar Star Sports Select / Jio Hotstar Venue & Kick-off Etihad Stadium, 8:30 IST Away side

Match Preview

With their league positions secure, both managers are expected to play without pressure. Manchester City have guaranteed a second-place finish, while Unai Emery’s Aston Villa arrive on a historic high. Villa secured a fourth-place finish and UEFA Champions League qualification before lifting the UEFA Europa League trophy following a dominant 3-0 victory over Freiburg.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).