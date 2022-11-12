Newcastle United will face Chelsea in the latest round of fixtures in the Premier League 2022-23. The match will be played at the St. James’ Park in Newcastle on November 12, 2022 (Saturday) as both the teams look to get ahead in the race for the Top 4. Meanwhile, fans searching for Newcastle United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C Preview: Lionel Messi’s Last Shot at Glory

Chelsea are currently going through a dreadful run of form. They have won only two games out of last seven across all competitions and failed to win any of their last four games. The list of injuries for Graham Potter’s squad keeps getting bigger and a visit to St. James’ Park to play against an in-form Newcastle United side only makes things worse. On the other hand, Newcastle United, under Eddie Howe, has hit a purple patch and currently sits at third position in the league table. They have won five straight games across all competitions and six out of last seven games in the Premier League. They are absolutely booming with confidence and will not at all want to drop points against an underconfident Chelsea side at home. Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser is all set to miss the game due to injury and Jorginho is likely to return to Chelsea squad after missing the game on Wednesday.

When Is Newcastle United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Newcastle United vs Chelsea match in Premier League 2022-23 will be played at the St. James’ Park in Newcastle on November 12, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a start time of 11:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23, Football Telecast On TV?

Fans in India can watch the Newcastle United vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How To Watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Chelsea match.

