Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Liverpool will be looking to get back to winnings ways to travel to Tyneside to take on Newcastle United after a frustrating draw at home to West Bromwich Albion at the weekend. The defending champions have been susceptible to dropping points against minnows this season, unlike their last term campaign. Jurgen Klopp is aware of the fact that the chasing pack led by Manchester United will make life difficult for the Reds going forward. They could extend their lead over their arch-rivals Manchester United to 5 points although having played a game more with a win against the Magpies tonight. 15th placed Newcastle United are not close to the relegation zone at the moment, but things can go out of hand quickly in this highly competitive English Premier League. Newcastle United versus Liverpool will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 1:30 AM IST. Year Ender 2020: Liverpool's Title Glory & Other Top Football Moments.

Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez and Ciaran Clark make up the back three for Newcastle United while Jamal Lewis and Emil Krafth are the traditional wing-backs. Jonjo Shelvey will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability to face his former club. Matty Longstaff and Isaac Hayden are mobile midfielders that can match Liverpool’s high-intensity pressing game. Callum Wilson has a lot to do as a lone striker, especially with the hosts not creating much from the midfield. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of NEW vs LIV match.

When is Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Newcastle United vs Liverpool match in English Premier League 2020-21 will be played on December 30, 2020 (Thursday Night). The match will be played at the St. James' Park in Newcastle and the game is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Newcastle United vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Newcastle United vs Liverpool match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

Joel Matip is likely to miss the Newcastle United game for Liverpool with an adductor problem. James Milner is in contention for a place in the matchday squad having recovered from a muscle problem while new signing Thiago Alcantara is also close to first-team action. The trio of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane hold the key for the visitors with their brilliant passing game in the final third.

Liverpool will dominate possession at St James Park and should create enough chances to secure an easy three points.

