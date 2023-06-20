The SAFF Championship 2023 gets underway on Wednesday, June 21 with eight teams competing for the crown. Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium will play host to all the matches of the tournament. India will begin the tournament not only as the defending champions, having beaten Nepal in the 2021 final, but also as one of the title favourites. The Blue Tigers, who are also eight-time SAFF champions, would hope to have a good start to the competition when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the season opener. Indian Football Team, Winners of Intercontinental Cup 2023, Donate Rs 20 Lakh to Families of Balasore Train Accident Victims.

India would be confident about their chances in the tournament, having won the Intercontinental Cup 2023, beating Lebanon in the final. Sunil Chhetri and his team have been clubbed with Kuwait, Pakistan and Nepal. Meanwhile, the other group comprises Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh. The top two teams from both groups would qualify for the semifinals.

On Which Channel Will SAFF Championship 2023 Be Telecast Live? How to Watch SAFF Championship 2023 Matches Live Streaming Online?

The SAFF Championships 2023 would be available for live streaming. Fans who wish to watch the matches of the tournament online, can do so using the FanCode app and websites. The live telecast details of the SAFF Championships 2023 are yet to be announced by the All India Football Federation. We will keep you informed as soon as the information is available.

