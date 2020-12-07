London, December 7: The double act of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min worked to perfection again to ensure Tottenham Hotspur remain top of the Premier League after a 2-0 win at home over Arsenal in the North London derby. Kane now has 14 goals and 12 assists in all competitions, while Son has 13 goals and six assists. The duo helped set up each other's goals in Sunday's game that was decided by half-time, reports Xinhua news agency.

Son opened the scoring in the 13th minute after Kane had held the ball up for his run down the left. The South Korean returned the favour in first-half injury-time, picking out Kane's curling run before the England striker beat Bernd Leno in the Arsenal goal. Arsenal have lost five of their last seven league games and Sunday's defeat confirmed their worst ever start to a Premier League campaign. Premier League 2020–21 Match Result: Liverpool Concedes Late Penalty, Draws 1–1 at Brighton.

Liverpool remain second after an easier-than-expected 4-0 thrashing of Wolves on Sunday evening. Mohamed Salah opened the scoring after a defensive error from Conor Coady, and Georginio Wijnaldum doubled Liverpool's lead with a lovely curling shot in the 58th minute. Joel Matip headed in a third from Salah's cross after a corner in the 67th minute and Nelson Semedo's own goal rounded off a win enjoyed by 2,000 fans in the stands at Anfield.

Chelsea remain third as they continued their excellent form on Saturday, fighting back from a goal down to beat Leeds United 3-1. Former Chelsea youngster Patrick Bamford put Leeds ahead after four minutes. But Olivier Giroud continued his run of goals to equalize in the 27th minute, before Kurt Zouma put Chelsea ahead with a header from a corner after the hour and Christian Pulisic added a third in injury-time.

Two half-time substitutions helped Manchester United turn things around and claim their 9th consecutive away win after being outplayed for by West Ham for 45 minutes. West Ham managed 12 shots in the first half, but only Tomas Soucek was able to beat David de Gea in the visitors' goal, and after Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford emerged for the second half, the game changed.

Fernandes helped set up Paul Pogba's impressive 65th minute strike and also had a hand in Mason Greenwood's 68th minute goal, before Rashford added a third 10 minutes later. Jamie Vardy scored a last-minute winner to get Leicester City back to winning ways and leave Sheffield United winless and rock bottom of the Premier League with just one point all season.

Ayoze Perez put Leicester ahead in the 24th minute, although Oli McBurnie levelled two minutes later following a corner, but Vardy had the last word to lift Leicester back to fourth.

West Brom had hoped to build on last week's win over Sheffield United but were brought back down to earth with a 5-1 thrashing at home to Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha celebrated his return from COVID-19 with two goals and Belgian striker Christian Benteke also scored twice, as Palace's task was made much easier after Matheus Pereira was sent off after half an hour after kicking out.

Two goals in the first 26 minutes gave Manchester City an easy win at home to Fulham as Pep Guardiola's team did the hard work in the first half. Raheem Sterling opened the scoring after being put through by Kevin De Bruyne, and the Belgian assured City of the win with a penalty after Sterling had been brought down in the Fulham area - the 20th penalty Sterling has won in his career.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 11th Premier League goal of the season in first-half injury-time rescued a point for Everton in their away game against Burnley, who had opened the scoring from a third-minute Robbie Brady goal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2020 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).