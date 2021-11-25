Manchester City locked horns with PSG last night in the Champions League 2021-22 contest. Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were the goal scorers for Manchester City. Kylian Mbappe was the lone scorer for team PSG in the group stage match. Both Manchester City and PSG have qualified for the round of 16.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2021 08:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).