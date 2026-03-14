Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: Real Madrid return to domestic action at the Santiago Bernabéu as they host Elche CF in a critical La Liga 2025-26 fixture. Currently trailing league leaders Barcelona by four points, Alvaro Arbeloa’s side must secure a victory to maintain pressure in the title race. The match comes at a dense period for the Merengues, following their dominant 3-0 midweek victory over Manchester City in the Champions League, while Elche arrive in the capital fighting to stay clear of the relegation zone. Argentina vs Spain Finalissima 2026 Faces Venue Chaos Amid Middle East Conflict; Santiago Bernabeu Tipped as New Host for Clash Featuring Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal.

Real Madrid vs Elche Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on March 15.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid

Time: 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Elche Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the La Liga League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Elche live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Madrid vs Elche live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Vinicius Jr Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League Assist Record in Dominant Real Madrid Win Over Manchester City in UCL 2025-26.

Real Madrid vs Elche Team News

Despite the importance of the fixture, coach Alvaro Arbeloa is anticipated to rotate his starting XI after the demanding Champions League tie. Kylian Mbappe remains sidelined as he recovers from a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Elche will be without suspended midfielder Gerard Gumbau, but they welcome back forward Mourad El Ghezouani to the starting line-up. Historically, the Bernabeu hasn't been a kind venue for Elche, having failed to win a league match at the stadium in over four decades.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 11:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).