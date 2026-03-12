Real Madrid delivered a commanding performance at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday night, securing a decisive 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. While Federico Valverde stole headlines with a sensational hat-trick, Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr quietly etched his name into the club's illustrious history, equalling a significant record held by club legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Federico Valverde Hat-Trick Propels Real Madrid to Dominant Victory Over Manchester City in UEFA Champions League 2025-26.

Vinicius Jr On Par With Cristiano Ronaldo

🚨 BREAKING: Vinícius Jr. is now the joint TOP assister EVER for Real Madrid in the Champions League. He ties Cristiano Ronaldo with 31. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QQOgkzMfVl — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 11, 2026

Historic Assist Milestone

Vinicius Jr's pivotal contribution came with an assist for Federico Valverde's second goal of the match, a strike that doubled Real Madrid's advantage. This assist marked his 31st in the Champions League for Real Madrid, drawing him level with Cristiano Ronaldo as the club's all-time leading assist provider in the competition. The milestone places the 25-year-old Brazilian in elite company, underscoring his growing influence on Europe's grandest stage.

Match Dominance and Federico Valverde's Heroics

The match itself saw Real Madrid assert their dominance from early on. Federico Valverde was the undisputed star of the evening, netting a remarkable hat-trick within the first half to put Los Blancos firmly in control of the tie. His clinical finishing ensured a significant lead for the Spanish giants heading into the return leg. Despite the individual brilliance of Valverde, Vinicius Jr's consistent threat and creative output were crucial to Real Madrid's attacking prowess throughout the encounter. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Masterclass Seals Dominant PSG Win Over Chelsea in UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Thriller.

A Night of Records and Missed Opportunities

While celebrating his assist record, Vinicius Jr also experienced a moment of personal frustration during the match. He had the opportunity to extend Real Madrid's lead further from the penalty spot but saw his effort saved by Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Interestingly, this marked Vinicius' second missed penalty in the Champions League for Real Madrid, a statistic that draws a parallel with Cristiano Ronaldo, who also missed two penalties during his time at the club in the competition, albeit from a significantly higher number of attempts.

The 3-0 victory provides Real Madrid with a strong advantage as they prepare for the second leg against Manchester City. Vinicius Jr's achievement in matching Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League assist record further solidifies his status as a key figure for the club and highlights his consistent impact in crucial European fixtures.

