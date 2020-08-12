Roman Shirokov, former captain of the Russia national football team, hospitalised a referee after attacking him during a game in an amateur competition on Monday. Shirokov, who represented Russia in 57 international matches, attacked the referee after being denied a penalty. The 39-year-old was shown a red card for his protests following which Shirokov punched the referee and got into a brawl. Shirokov has played for top Russian clubs like Zenit and CSKA Moscow and also won the 2008 UEFA Cup with the former. Ronaldinho Likely to Be Released From Custody on August 24.

Reports state that match was part of the Moscow Celebrity Cup and both were playing the quarter-final encounter. A video of the incident has also gone viral on the internet. In the video, Shirokov can be seen protesting a call to deny him a penalty after he is apparently fouled. The 39-year-old midfielder then jogs over to the referee Nikita Danchenko and is involved in a heated exchange. La Liga Club Valencia Confirm Two COVID-19 Cases.

Roman Shirokov Hospitalises Referee After Brutal Attack

Here's what former Russia star Roman Shirokov did to a referee in the yesterday's amateur league match after not being awarded a penalty he thought he earned. pic.twitter.com/tkSGHVBNo0 — Artur Petrosyan (@arturpetrosyan) August 11, 2020

Shirokov can be seen getting up on his feet and shouting at the referee who immediately runs to the player to book him for protesting the call. But just as Danchenko shows the card, Shirokov attacks him. In the video, Shirokov can be seen striking the referee on his face and knocking him down. The ex-Russia captain then repeatedly kicks him on the belly before other players intervene and stop him from beating up the referee.

Danchenko was initially treated on the field by the medical staff before being taken to the hospital. Reportedly, Shirokov had warned the referee that he will punch him if shown a card. Danchenko has suffered a deep cut on his eyebrow and also other bruises. Shirokov later apologised for the incident.

Referee Nikita Danchenko Suffered a deep cut on his eyebrow

The referee Nikita Danchenko plans to go to the police but fears his career might be over as "Shirokov has too many connections." Shirokov only apologised this morning. He's been suspended from all @Matchtv activity where he is an expert. pic.twitter.com/9yB6YVQnXT — Artur Petrosyan (@arturpetrosyan) August 11, 2020

The referee later took to Instagram to share his health condition. “I spent four to four and a half hours in the hospital, then another 15-20 minutes in the emergency room,” Danchenko wrote on Instagram. “They put stitches everywhere, did a bunch of examinations. And most importantly, everything seems to be fine with me. I want to thank everyone for the words of support, this is a difficult moment for me and my loved ones.”

Shirokov was suspended by MatchTV where he worked as a pundit over the incident and he later apologised for his actions. "I would like to express my sincere apologies to Nikita for such an inappropriate act committed by me," the 39-year-old said. "I am well aware that not assigning an obvious penalty and then the red card shown cannot be a reason for waving his hands, I hope Nikita as soon as possible will return to service. I also want to apologize to the organizers of the tournament, my teammates, Match TV and viewers."

Shirokov could face criminal charges for the brutal attack although he is not expected to be banned for the incident by the Russian Football Federation as the celebrity tournament did not fall under their jurisdiction.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).