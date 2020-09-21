Sadio Mane was the man who walked away with limelight during Chelsea vs Liverpool. He scored a couple of goals during the match and led the team to a 2-0 win at the Stamford Bridge. The netizens went berserk as they hailed the Liverpool forward on social media. Sadio Mane has scored 50th minute and then four minutes later. With this, Mane surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring more goals than the former Manchester United striker. During his stint with Manchester United, from 196 games CR7 netted 84 goals. Whereas, Sadio Mane netted 86 goals from the same number of games. CHE vs LIV Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Chelsea vs Liverpool Football Match.

All eyes were on Thiago Alcantara who made a debut for Liverpool after he finished signing from Bayern Munich. But no sooner, Mane netted those two goals, the netizens went berserk with the brace and posted a video of the same on social media. With this, Liverpool won the second game of EPL 2020-21. Now let's have a look at the video of Mane's goals.

Another one.

KEPA FREE GOAL - Chelsea vs Liverpool 0-2 Sadio Mane Goal pic.twitter.com/YiF0NsYxmz — FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS (@YoungQu74385453) September 20, 2020

Liverpool won their last game against Leeds United by 4-3 and continued with their winning momentum. With this, Liverpool has won the second game of the season and are placed on number three of the English Premier League 2020 points table. Everton as of now is spotted on number one of the table. Arsenal is on number two of the table with six points.

