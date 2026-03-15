Santos vs Corinthians, Brazilian Serie A 2026 Free Live Streaming Online

Brazilian Serie A 2026 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Estádio Urbano Caldeira, popularly known as the Vila Belmiro, is the focal point of Brazilian football, as Santos host Corinthians in a vital Serie A encounter. The Classico Alvinegro takes on added significance this evening with the anticipated return of Neymar Jr to the Santos starting line-up. Both clubs are desperate for points to climb the table, with Santos currently sitting 14th and Corinthians in 10th place after inconsistent starts to the 2026 campaign. Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Santos vs Corinthians Brazilian Serie A 2026 Match?.

Where To Watch Santos vs Corinthians, Brazilian Serie A 2026 in India?

Within Brazil, the 2026 Série A television rights are split among major networks and consortiums, with coverage primarily provided by TV Globo, SporTV, and the Premiere pay-per-view service. Depending on the home team's specific broadcasting block (LIBRA or LFU), matches may also be streamed on digital platforms like CazéTV and Amazon Prime Video.

For football fans in India, the primary destination for the Brazilian Serie A (Brasileirão) in 2026 is the global sports platform Fanatiz. The service offers comprehensive coverage of the league, including the marquee Santos vs Corinthians clash. Neymar Jr Eyes FIFA World Cup 2026 Swansong Amid Retirement Hints.

Match Fact

Feature Details Competition Brazilian Serie A 2026, Matchday 6 Date & Time (India) 16 March 2026 | 00:30 IST Venue Vila Belmiro, Santos Live Stream (India) Fanatiz Neymar Jr Status Included in matchday squad; expected to start Corinthians Key Player Gustavo Henrique Historical Edge Corinthians (140 wins), Santos (112 wins)

Santos vs Corinthians Team News

The primary headline in the build-up to the derby has been the availability of Neymar Jr. The 34-year-old forward was rested during the mid-week draw against Mirassol due to muscle fatigue. However, Santos manager Juan Pablo Vojvoda confirmed that the veteran completed full training sessions on Thursday and Friday, making him eligible for selection.

Corinthians, managed by Dorival Júnior, arrive at the Vila Belmiro under pressure following back-to-back league defeats. The visitors will be without several key players due to injury, including Yuri Alberto. However, the presence of Memphis Depay in the starting XI ensures that the Timao remain a potent threat on the counter-attack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).