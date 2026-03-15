Santos hosts rivals Corinthians at the Vila Belmiro for a high-stakes Clássico Alvinegro in Matchday 6 of the Brazilian Serie A 2026. Currently 14th, Santos are searching for consistency following a dramatic 2–2 draw against Mirassol. Meanwhile, Corinthians (10th) look to arrest a two-match losing streak under Dorival Júnior. However, all eyes are on Neymar Jr, who is reportedly nearing a return to the matchday squad. Neymar Jr Eyes FIFA World Cup 2026 Swansong Amid Retirement Hints.

Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Santos vs Corinthians Brazilian Serie A 2026 Match?

Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer Neymar Jr is expected to return to the starting line-up for Santos. After being rested during the mid-week draw against Mirassol due to muscle fatigue, the 34-year-old forward has completed consecutive full training sessions with the first team. Neymar Jr Signs Santos FC Extension.

Reports from the CT Rei Pele training ground indicate that Neymar participated in high-intensity tactical drills on Thursday and Friday without discomfort.

For Neymar, Clássico Alvinegro is more than a local derby; it is a final audition for the national team. With star forwards Rodrygo and Estêvão sidelined through injury, a vacancy has opened in the Seleção frontline ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).