Sunderland vs Chelsea Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Sunderland welcome Chelsea to the Stadium of Light for the concluding match of the Premier League 2025-26 season. For both clubs, this final fixture carries significant weight as the race for European qualification concludes. Calum McFarlane’s Chelsea arrive on Wearside sitting eighth in the table with 52 points, fresh from a crucial midweek victory over Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea Appoint Xabi Alonso as New Manager on Four-Year Deal.

A win for the visitors would mathematically guarantee a top-seven finish and a place in next season's UEFA Europa League, provided seventh-placed Brighton drop points against Manchester United.

Where to Watch Sunderland vs Chelsea Premier League 2025–26 in India?

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Brentford match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

In the UK, the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app. Arsenal Crowned Premier League 2025–26 Champions, Gunners Ending 22-Year Wait for Title Glory.

Match Fact

Detail Sunderland A.F.C. Chelsea F.C. Current Position 10th (51 points) 8th (52 points) League Record (P37) 13W - 12D - 12L 14W - 13D - 10L Recent Result Everton 1–3 Sunderland Chelsea 2–1 Tottenham UK Television & Stream Sky Sports+ / Sky Go Sky Sports+ / Sky Go US Television & Stream Star Sports Select / Jio Hotstar Star Sports Select / Jio Hotstar Venue & Kick-off Stadium of Light, 08:30 IST Away side

Match Preview

Chelsea have been handed a significant boost ahead of the trip, with key defenders Levi Colwill and forward João Pedro returning to full training. Sunderland will rely heavily on their strong home support, aiming to reverse a 2-1 defeat suffered against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge earlier this season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).