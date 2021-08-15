Premier League champions Manchester City would kickstart their title defense by taking on Tottenham Hotspurs in an away match on Sunday. The match would be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and is scheduled to start at 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Pep Guardiola's side made a huge big-money addition to their side in the form of Jack Grealish. The former Aston Villa midfielder had been on the radar for many clubs this summer but Manchester City eventually won his signature and it would really be interesting to see how he fits into Guardiola's system at City. Interestingly, rumours are doing the rounds that Manchester City are in line to acquire Tottenham striker Harry Kane's signature. The match, in this scenario, gains a lot of attention. The England striker's involvement in this match is under doubt. Fans would also be curious about how Spurs go about their new season, having named Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach. Manchester United 5-1 Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22: Bruno Fernandes Nets Hat-Trick As Red Devils Make Sensational Start

They would want to have a good start to their new season, having barely managed to secure European competition--the new European conference league. It would still be a daunting task for them to defeat the reigning champions. It is still the first match and anything can happen.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The game will be held on August 15, 2021 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City match on Disney+Hotstar.

