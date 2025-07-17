Sweden Women's National Football Team vs England Women's National Football Team UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming: Sweden will be in action against England in the second Quarter-final this evening, with the two teams boasting quality players in their ranks. England finished second behind France in Group D with two wins out of three. After a defeat in their first match against the Les Bleus, the Lionesses have done well to pick themselves up and secured commanding wins over the Netherlands and Wales. Opponents Sweden, on the other hand, won all three matches and they have produced some sublime goal-scoring feats in the group phase. Sweden versus England will be streamed on the FanCode app from 12:30 AM IST. UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: England Thumps Wales 6–1 To Set Up Quarterfinal Clash With Sweden.

Sweden will recall Hanna Lundkvist after she was not part of the eleven against Germany. Julia Zigiotti Olme is another player hoping for a place in the starting eleven and it will be interesting to see if she gets the chance. Fridolina Rolfö was on the scoresheet in the last game and she created plenty of chances from the wings. Giving her company in the final third would be Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Kosovare Asllani, and central striker Stina Blackstenius.

England has six different goal scorers in the game against Wales, which goes to show the kind of depth they have in the squad. Leah Williamson and Jess Carter will form the central midfield pairing, with the duo likely focusing on cutting down the opposition's passing lines. Lauren James is one of the most potent attacking forces in Europe and her presence on the wings will keep the Swedish defensive lines on their toes. Alessia Russo will be the central striker for the team. UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: Delphine Cascarino Shines in France’s Big Win To Eliminate Netherlands and Top Tough Group D.

Sweden vs England UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-Final Match Details

Match Sweden vs Germany Date Sunday, July 13 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Sweden vs England UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-Final Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

The Sweden Women's National Football Team will face England Women's National Football Team in a UEFA Women's Euro 2025 quarter-final on Friday, July 18. The Sweden vs England UEFA Women's Euro 2025 quarter-final is set to be played at Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Sweden vs England, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-Final Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the Sweden vs England UEFA Women's Euro 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For Sweden vs England UEFA Women's Euro 2025 quarter-final online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Sweden vs England UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-Final Football Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch Sweden vs England live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a match pass. Expect a crunch game of football with penalties deciding the outcome of the match.

